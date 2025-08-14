Corbin Bosch embroiled in controversy after match against Australia

The player did not deny his guilt.

Details: During the second T20I against Australia in Darwin on Tuesday, Proteas player Corbin Bosch made what appeared to be a harmless gesture, which instantly resulted in a swift penalty.

In the 17th over of Australia's chase, Bosch delivered a brilliant slower ball to Ben Dwarshuis. By the time the ball reached the batsman, his swing was already complete, and the ball crashed into the stumps with a thud. The moment delighted Bosch, who then pointed towards the bench. While it seemed like nothing major, this action violated Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which states: "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from the dismissed batter during an international match."

Later, the 30-year-old South African admitted his guilt and received his first career demerit point for the national team.

Corbin Bosch finished the match against Australia with figures of 3/20, helping South Africa secure a 53-run victory and level the three-match series.

