Main News Football news The successful appeal by Real Madrid now permits Nacho to participate in the upcoming El Clásico

The successful appeal by Real Madrid now permits Nacho to participate in the upcoming El Clásico

Football news Today, 15:49
The successful appeal by Real Madrid now permits Nacho to participate in the upcoming El Clásico

The La Liga Appeals Committee has reduced the suspension of Real Madrid's defender Nacho from three matches to two, as reported by El Partidazo de COPE. Consequently, the protest of the royal Madrid club has proven successful.

The reduction of Nacho's suspension implies that he will be eligible to participate in the upcoming El Clásico against Barcelona, scheduled for the 28th of October. The 33-year-old defender had received a three-match suspension following a red card in the match against Girona, where Nacho was penalized for a particularly egregious foul.

Nacho's suspension has not yet concluded; he has already missed the match against Osasuna and will also be absent for the clash with Sevilla. The possibility of fielding Nacho in the match against Barcelona holds significant importance for Real Madrid, especially considering that Éder Militão will certainly miss El Clásico. Additionally, there are slim chances of the injured David Alaba's participation. The defensive concerns are substantial, and the versatile Nacho is capable of performing both in the heart of the defense and on the flanks.

