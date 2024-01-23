The star player from Philadelphia set and updated two records in the NBA

Philadelphia 76ers' star center Joel Embiid set a franchise record, as reported by StatMuse.

In a game against San Antonio, the Pennsylvania team secured a victory with a score of 133-123. Embiid scored an impressive 70 points, including one three-pointer, and made 21 of 23 free throws. Additionally, he grabbed 18 rebounds and provided five assists in 36 minutes and 38 seconds on the court. This performance set a new franchise record for the most points scored in a single game, surpassing Wilt Chamberlain's previous record of 68 points in December 1967.

Furthermore, this game marked the highest-scoring performance in Joel Embiid's career. His previous career-high was 59 points. He also became only the second player in NBA history to score 65+ points, grab 15+ rebounds, and provide 5+ assists in a single game. The last player to achieve this feat was Michael Jordan in a March 1990 game against Cleveland, where he recorded 69 points, 18 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Embiid is currently in his eighth NBA season. Since joining the 76ers in 2016, he has reached the playoffs six times and is a six-time NBA All-Star. After the conclusion of the 2022/23 regular season, he was named the league's Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the first time in his career.