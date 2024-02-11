The star French tennis player, due to an absurd accident, was disqualified from the tournament

Renowned French tennis player Gaël Monfils (ATP No. 70) found himself in an unpleasant situation during the UTS tournament in Oslo, Norway, which led the organizers to disqualify him.

Monfils, following a playful dispute with the tournament supervisor, inadvertently caused him a minor injury, prompting the organizers to have no choice but to exclude the athlete from the competition. In an official statement, it was stated:

"Yesterday, in the locker room, there was a playful dispute between Gaël Monfils and the tournament supervisor, Stefan Apostolu, which resulted in the supervisor sustaining a minor injury. We at UTS are fully confident that Gaël had no malicious intent, but since an official figure was injured, albeit minor, we felt that we had no other choice but to disqualify Gaël."

Gaël Monfils is a semifinalist in two Grand Slam tournaments, a twelve-time winner of ATP tournaments, and a two-time finalist in the Davis Cup as part of the national team. He previously held the sixth position in the ATP rankings (2016).