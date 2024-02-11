RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Tennis news The star French tennis player, due to an absurd accident, was disqualified from the tournament

The star French tennis player, due to an absurd accident, was disqualified from the tournament

Tennis news Today, 02:43
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
The star French tennis player, due to an absurd accident, was disqualified from the tournament Photo: ATP Tour/Author unknown

Renowned French tennis player Gaël Monfils (ATP No. 70) found himself in an unpleasant situation during the UTS tournament in Oslo, Norway, which led the organizers to disqualify him.

Monfils, following a playful dispute with the tournament supervisor, inadvertently caused him a minor injury, prompting the organizers to have no choice but to exclude the athlete from the competition. In an official statement, it was stated:

"Yesterday, in the locker room, there was a playful dispute between Gaël Monfils and the tournament supervisor, Stefan Apostolu, which resulted in the supervisor sustaining a minor injury.

We at UTS are fully confident that Gaël had no malicious intent, but since an official figure was injured, albeit minor, we felt that we had no other choice but to disqualify Gaël."

Gaël Monfils is a semifinalist in two Grand Slam tournaments, a twelve-time winner of ATP tournaments, and a two-time finalist in the Davis Cup as part of the national team. He previously held the sixth position in the ATP rankings (2016).

Popular news
"We already have the best players". Ancelotti responded sharply to a question about Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 15:34 "We already have the best players". Ancelotti responded sharply to a question about Mbappe
'Worst final ever'. Fans furious at Qatar's victory at the 2023 Asian Cup Football news Yesterday, 13:20 'Worst final ever'. Fans furious at Qatar's victory at the 2023 Asian Cup
Fans disrupt matches in Germany. What is known about the reasons? Football news Yesterday, 11:40 Fans disrupt matches in Germany. What is known about the reasons?
Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions Football news 09 feb 2024, 16:16 Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions
French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships Biathlon News 09 feb 2024, 13:36 French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships
In China, there are plans to cancel Argentina's friendly matches. The reason lies with Messi Football news 09 feb 2024, 12:40 In China, there are plans to cancel Argentina's friendly matches. The reason lies with Messi
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:07 "It hurts". How Bayern Munich players reacted to defeat in the match against Bayer Leverkusen Tennis news Today, 02:43 The star French tennis player, due to an absurd accident, was disqualified from the tournament MMA News Today, 02:18 Jack Hermansson turned out to be stronger than Joe Pyfer. UFC Fight Night 236 Results Basketball news Today, 01:48 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Hockey news Today, 01:30 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Football news Yesterday, 17:16 First time since 2000. South Africa won the third place match at the Africa Cup of Nations Football news Yesterday, 17:08 The Return of Haaland: Highlights and all goals of Manchester City vs Everton - 2:0 Football news Yesterday, 17:03 Record-breaker Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool on Top. Match Highlights against Burnley Football news Yesterday, 16:52 Bayer humiliated Bayern, Qatar defends Asian title. Daily Digest for February 10 Football news Yesterday, 16:28 Another Spanish coach is rumored to be of interest to Barcelona
Sport Predictions
Football Today Fiorentina vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football Today Coventry vs Millwall prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Tennis Today Elena Rybakina vs Daria Kasatkina prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football Today Getafe vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football Today Bologna vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football Today West Ham vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football Today Stuttgart vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football Today Mallorca vs Rayo Vallecano prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football Today Fenerbahçe vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football Today Hoffenheim vs Cologne prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024