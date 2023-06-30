The stadiums where some European cup finals will be held are named

The hosts for the UEFA Conference League and UEFA Women's Champions League have been decided at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The 2023/24 final will be played at the Ayia Sofia stadium in Athens, which belongs to Greek club AEK. It should be officially confirmed in November 2023.

The final of the UEFA Conference League season 2024/25 is to be held in Wroclaw at the arena of the same name, played by the local Schlensk.

The UEFA Women's Champions League final in 2025 will take place in Lisbon at the Jose Alvalade Arena, where Sporting play.