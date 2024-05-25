The Spanish club star said that he played with a piece of glass in his leg for two years

Athletic Bilbao star Iñaki Williams discovered that he had been playing with a glass shard in his foot for two years. Previously struggling with a foot issue, he underwent a scan that revealed a foreign object lodged in his limb from an accident two years prior. According to The Mirror, the forward has since had surgery to remove the glass.

Williams proudly shared a photo of the glass shard extracted from his foot on his Instagram page.

Following the surgery, it has been reported that the forward will be unable to participate in the final La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano.

Athletic Bilbao's head coach Ernesto Valverde commented on the situation, as reported by the Daily Mail:

"Iñaki Williams broke the record for consecutive games played and won the Spanish Cup while having a two-centimeter piece of glass stuck in his foot. It’s astonishing but true. Iñaki allowed me to share this story because it deserves to be told. For months, he had been reporting discomfort in his scar. He received treatment, and after the Spanish Cup final, an MRI revealed the glass was still in his foot. When he was stitched up [two years ago], a piece of glass about two centimeters long was left behind, nearing the bone and tendon. The doctor and I laughed [upon discovering this] because we couldn’t believe it."

Valverde also mentioned Williams’ record for consecutive La Liga matches, having appeared in 251 straight games until January 2023.