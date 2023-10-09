RU RU NG NG
Main News The Spanish championship match ended in a mass brawl

The Spanish championship match ended in a mass brawl

Football news Today, 05:42
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
The Spanish championship match ended in a mass brawl Photo: Spanish media

According to information from Mundo Deportivo, a large-scale brawl occurred in a match between the youth teams of Juventud Deportivo Bormujos and Esportivo Union Villaverde.

As the Spanish publication writes, as a result of the brawl, one of the 17-year-old football players lost consciousness from his injuries.

However, journalists do not report the name of the victim.

It is reported that the minor player was attacked by players from the opposing team while heading to the locker room. He was punched twice and kicked once. As a result of the attack, the young athlete lost consciousness and was urgently taken to the hospital.

The team in which the victim plays has already released an official statement on this matter. The club expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that such situations occur among teenagers. They also noted that the match referee did not take any action in this regard. However, it is not yet clear whether any sanctions will be imposed against the referee of the meeting.

Currently, the football player remains in the hospital under medical supervision.

Popular news
Sevilla sacked head coach Football news Today, 03:14 Sevilla sacked head coach
Haaland failed to score, Arteta defeated Guardiola. Player ratings for the match Arsenal – Маn Сity Football news Yesterday, 14:49 Haaland failed to score, Arteta defeated Guardiola. Player ratings for the match Arsenal – Маn Сity
The Pensioners are still capable of causing havoc. Player ratings for the EPL game Burnley – Chelsea Football news 07 oct 2023, 15:57 The Pensioners are still capable of causing havoc. Player ratings for the EPL game Burnley – Chelsea
Deja vu from the 1999 UCL final. Player ratings for the match Manchester United – Brentford Football news 07 oct 2023, 15:23 Deja vu from the 1999 UCL final. Player ratings for the match Manchester United – Brentford
PHOTO. Terrible injury. Sheffield United player suffered compound fracture in Premier League match Football news 07 oct 2023, 11:22 PHOTO. Terrible injury. Sheffield United player suffered compound fracture in Premier League match
Once again surpassed Real and Barcelona. Girona defeated Cadiz and claimed the top spot in La Liga Football news 07 oct 2023, 10:10 Once again surpassed Real and Barcelona. Girona defeated Cadiz and claimed the top spot in La Liga
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:15 Conte could lead Spanish Seville Football news Today, 05:42 The Spanish championship match ended in a mass brawl Football news Today, 05:33 It became known where Euro 2032 will be held Football news Today, 04:50 Lukaku reveals the secret of his performance at Roma Football news Today, 04:34 Big scandal in Spain: the referee did not count Barcelona's clean goal. VIDEO Football news Today, 04:16 UEFA responded to what is happening in Israel Football news Today, 03:50 A conflict has arisen in UEFA over the return of Russian teams Football news Today, 03:14 Sevilla sacked head coach Football news Today, 02:26 Dybala injured: Mourinho reveals details Football news Today, 01:58 Ancelotti speaks out about Bellingham's performance
Sport Predictions
Football Today Zrinjski vs Sloga Doboj prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Football Today Elche vs Andorra prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Football Today Universitatea of Cluj vs Sepsi prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Football Today Villarreal B vs Espanyol prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Football Today Burton vs Cambridge United prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Notts County vs Derby prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Lincoln vs Wolverhampton U21 prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Morecambe vs Barrow prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Exeter vs Arsenal U21 prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Crewe vs Wrexham prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023