The Spanish championship match ended in a mass brawl

According to information from Mundo Deportivo, a large-scale brawl occurred in a match between the youth teams of Juventud Deportivo Bormujos and Esportivo Union Villaverde.

As the Spanish publication writes, as a result of the brawl, one of the 17-year-old football players lost consciousness from his injuries.

However, journalists do not report the name of the victim.

It is reported that the minor player was attacked by players from the opposing team while heading to the locker room. He was punched twice and kicked once. As a result of the attack, the young athlete lost consciousness and was urgently taken to the hospital.

The team in which the victim plays has already released an official statement on this matter. The club expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that such situations occur among teenagers. They also noted that the match referee did not take any action in this regard. However, it is not yet clear whether any sanctions will be imposed against the referee of the meeting.

Currently, the football player remains in the hospital under medical supervision.