The son of the former PSG coach was arrested by the police

Police have arrested the son of former PSG head coach Christophe Galtier.

According to the source, John Valovich-Galtier was taken into custody by the French police on charges of illegally engaging in agent activities.

According to RMC Sport, six people were arrested by law enforcement officers in the high-profile case. The case is under the jurisdiction of the Nice prosecutor's office, and searches are currently underway in the homes of suspects and persons involved in this case.

The son of a famous coach is currently in the police station. There are no other details yet. Galtier also did not comment on everything that was happening.

Let us remind you that the current head coach of the Qatari Al-Duhail, Christophe Galtier, was fired from PSG in July of this year. Under his leadership, the Parisians became champions of France and winners of the country's Super Cup. In general, he did not live up to the expectations of the club management, which is why cooperation with him was terminated.