RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news The son of an Italian football legend has signed a contract with a La Liga club

The son of an Italian football legend has signed a contract with a La Liga club

Football news Today, 13:11
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
The son of an Italian football legend has signed a contract with a La Liga club The son of an Italian football legend has signed a contract with a La Liga club

The son of the legendary Italian forward Francesco Totti, Christian, has signed a contract with the Spanish club Rayo Vallecano. Exclusive footage of the deal was shared by Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

It is noted that the agreement is signed until the end of the current season. The 18-year-old footballer will play for Rayo's youth team.

Christian Totti, playing as a forward, started his football journey, just like his father, in AS Roma. Last summer, the promising forward moved to the Frosinone system. He played five matches and scored one goal for the U-19 team of the Canaries.

Francesco Totti is a living legend for AS Roma and Italian football as a whole. The Italian played for the Rome-based team from 1989 to 2017, participating in 786 matches and scoring 306 goals for the Wolves during that time. Totti, the elder, became a world champion with the Italian national team in 2006

Related teams and leagues
Rayo Vallecano
Popular news
Saudi Arabia and Thailand are the final participants in the Asian Cup play-offs. Results of Group F Football news Today, 12:06 Saudi Arabia and Thailand are the final participants in the Asian Cup play-offs. Results of Group F
VIDEO. Union coach disqualified for striking Sane in the face Football news Today, 10:35 VIDEO. Union coach disqualified for striking Sane in the face
The Algerian national team could be led by a two-time AFCON winner Football news Today, 08:01 The Algerian national team could be led by a two-time AFCON winner
UEFA scandal. Milan legend resigns over disagreement with Ceferin Football news Today, 05:24 UEFA scandal. Milan legend resigns over disagreement with Ceferin
Athletic Bilbao defeated Barcelona and reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey Football news Yesterday, 18:07 Athletic Bilbao defeated Barcelona and reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey
Morocco wins and DR Congo draws. Results of Group F in the AFCON Football news Yesterday, 17:01 Morocco wins and DR Congo draws. Results of Group F in the AFCON
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:11 The son of an Italian football legend has signed a contract with a La Liga club Boxing News Today, 13:03 "The fight of my career" - Usyk on the bout for the title of undisputed champion Football news Today, 12:36 Clubs in Saudi Arabia are expressing interest in signing a former Real Madrid star Football news Today, 12:20 Who will play in the playoffs of the Asian Cup 2023? Football news Today, 12:17 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results Football news Today, 12:06 Saudi Arabia and Thailand are the final participants in the Asian Cup play-offs. Results of Group F Boxing News Today, 11:50 Fury elucidated the facets for which he holds Usyk in the highest esteem Football news Today, 11:48 Napoli is acquiring an Argentine national team defender Motorsport News Today, 11:23 Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has inked a new contract with the iconic Formula 1 team Football news Today, 11:17 January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed Serie A deal
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football Today Bournemouth vs Swansea City prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football Today Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Hockey Today Tampa Bay Lightning vs Arizona Coyotes prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Basketball Today Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Tennis Today Novak Djokovic vs Yannik Sinner prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football 26 jan 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Basketball 26 jan 2024 Anadolu vs Monaco prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 26 jan 2024 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football 26 jan 2024 Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024