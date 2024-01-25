The son of an Italian football legend has signed a contract with a La Liga club

The son of the legendary Italian forward Francesco Totti, Christian, has signed a contract with the Spanish club Rayo Vallecano. Exclusive footage of the deal was shared by Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

It is noted that the agreement is signed until the end of the current season. The 18-year-old footballer will play for Rayo's youth team.

Christian Totti, playing as a forward, started his football journey, just like his father, in AS Roma. Last summer, the promising forward moved to the Frosinone system. He played five matches and scored one goal for the U-19 team of the Canaries.

Francesco Totti is a living legend for AS Roma and Italian football as a whole. The Italian played for the Rome-based team from 1989 to 2017, participating in 786 matches and scoring 306 goals for the Wolves during that time. Totti, the elder, became a world champion with the Italian national team in 2006