The semifinalists of the WTA 500 tournament in Abu Dhabi have been revealed

On February 9th, the quarterfinal matches of the WTA 500 hardcourt tournament in Abu Dhabi, UAE took place.

The second seed of the tournament, Ons Jabeur, lost to Beatriz Haddad Maia in straight sets. Next, the representative of Brazil will face Daria Kasatkina, who defeated Sorana Cirstea.

In the upper half of the draw, the semifinal will feature top seed Elena Rybakina against Liudmila Samsonova. Rybakina defeated Kristina Mladenovic, while Samsonova overcame Barbora Krejčíková.

The semifinal matches will take place on February 10th.

WTA 500 Abu Dhabi. Quarterfinals:

Upper half of the draw:

Elena Rybakina [1] - Kristina Mladenovic [LL] - 6:1, 6:4

Barbora Krejčíková [4] - Liudmila Samsonova [8] - 5:7, 4:6

Lower half of the draw:

Daria Kasatkina [7] - Sorana Cirstea - 6:2, 6:0

Beatriz Haddad Maia [6] - Ons Jabeur [2] - 6:3, 6:4

WTA 500 Abu Dhabi. Semifinal pairs:

Elena Rybakina [1] - Liudmila Samsonova [8]

Daria Kasatkina [7] - Beatriz Haddad Maia [6]