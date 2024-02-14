The selection might come as a surprise. Legendary Mike Tyson has named his favorite UFC fighters

The legendary Mike Tyson has revealed the names of four of his favorite UFC fighters of all time.

Tyson, a fervent admirer of the UFC, maintains close ties with the promotion's president, Dana White. When naming his favorite UFC fighters in history, "Iron" Mike selected four prominent figures, including two current stars.

The boxing legend chose Jon Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Colby Covington, and Royce Gracie.

"Wow, too many. I wouldn’t. It wouldn’t be too modern if it would be. Some guys during the middle passage of it, you know when it first started, some of the guys was incredible. Now the guys, everybody, like I always loved Royce Gracie. He was everybody’s friend, and he was the David beating all the Goliath. But now everybody knows their style, now you know. There’s a lot of guys. There’s Khabib and Jon Jones. There’s just so many good fighters out there. Colby Covington. There’s so many exciting fighters, they’re out there man." told Tyson.

Royce Gracie emerged victorious in the very first UFC tournament, UFC 1, and subsequently triumphed twice more in similar grand prix events. In MMA, the 51-year-old veteran has secured 14 victories.

Nurmagomedov, the former UFC lightweight champion, retired from the sport with a phenomenal professional record of 29-0, having defeated notable opponents such as Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje. Jones and Covington continue to be active competitors in the UFC.