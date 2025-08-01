The second round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament was suspended. What was the reason?
The second round will not finish on time.
Golf News Today, 16:39Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images
This weekend, the final event of the PGA Tour regular season — the Wyndham Championship — is underway. However, the second round had to be put on hold.
Details: During the second day of play, a siren sounded on the course, signaling the suspension of the round. The reason? Severe weather is approaching the city hosting the tournament. To remind you, the competition is taking place in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Recently, we reported that the President of the United States appears to play golf far from by the book. During a round in Scotland, one of Donald Trump's caddies threw a ball onto the fairway in front of the U.S. president, which is strictly forbidden by the rules.
See also: John Terry teased Tottenham at a charity golf tournament.
