Star basketball player in Philadelphia demands a trade

On the night of October 25, the NBA regular season begins. The championship has not started yet, but it has already been shaken by a major scandal.

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard James Harden has not reported to the team since October 15. The player is demanding a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers and refuses to play for his current team.

Insider Bobby Marks has revealed the potential penalties that await the Philadelphia player for missing games. According to his information, Harden could be fined $389,082 for each preseason game or regular season game he misses without the team's consent. The fine would fall under the category of "failure to render services." There is also a minimum fine of $2,500 for missing practice.

Earlier, there was information that Harden does not intend to boycott regular season games and is ready to play until he is traded to the Clippers.

It's worth noting that the 34-year-old player has been with the 76ers since 2022. Last season, the team, with him, made it to the playoff quarterfinals, where they lost to Boston in a seven-game series.