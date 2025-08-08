The SK Poltava vs Veres match interrupted. The reason is known

Today, August 8, the opening fixtures of the second round of the Ukrainian Premier League are underway. One of the matches is taking place in Kropyvnytskyi, featuring SK Poltava and Veres. However, this game didn't go according to plan.

Details: In the 80th minute, the match was interrupted due to an air raid alert in the Kirovohrad region. All participants proceeded to shelter, and play will resume after the alert is lifted and it is deemed safe to continue.

The match was suspended with the score at 1-0 in favor of the nominal hosts. Near the end of the first half, Oleh Veremeenko found the net, and his strike remains the only goal of the night so far.

UPD: At 16:25 Central European Time, the air raid alert in the Kirovohrad region was lifted. The game will resume shortly.

Let's recall: Since the resumption of the Ukrainian league in August 2022, a strict safety protocol has been in place, requiring every match to be paused if an air raid alert is announced in the region where it is being played.

For instance, in the opening round of the championship, the match between LNZ and Zorya was also interrupted due to an air raid alert.