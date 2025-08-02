Ukrainian Premier League match between LNZ and Zorya interrupted. What happened?

The new season of the Ukrainian Premier League has kicked off. On Saturday, August 2, LNZ and Zorya faced off in the opening round, but the match could not proceed under normal conditions.

The game, held in Kyiv, was halted in the 17th minute due to an air raid alert. The siren sounded across nearly all of Ukraine, prompting the referee to lead both teams into a bomb shelter. The match will resume once the alert is lifted and the threat is neutralized.

It is worth recalling that due to the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the local championship has been held with a limited number of spectators in the stands. During air raid alerts, fans also evacuate the stadium and head to shelters.