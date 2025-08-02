The Ukrainian First League match between Inhulets and Bukovyna interrupted! What caused it?
The Ukrainian First League match was suspended
Football news Today, 07:08Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
bukfc.com
The opening round match of the Ukrainian First League between Inhulets and Bukovyna has been interrupted!
Details: This weekend marked the kickoff of the Ukrainian First League, and one of the headline games, Inhulets vs Bukovyna, has just been suspended.
The reason? An air raid alert was declared in Ukraine. The match will resume as soon as the danger has passed and the alert is lifted.
