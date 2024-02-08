Riyadh Season Cup: Al Nassr with Ronaldo and Mane lost to Al-Hilal in the final

On Thursday, February 8th, Al Nassr faced off against Al-Hilal in the Riyadh Season Cup. The teams were set to determine the winner of the friendly tournament.

Al-Hilal swiftly opened the scoring in the match. In the 17th minute, Milinković-Savić found the net, putting his team ahead. Al Nassr had more possession of the ball, but Al-Hilal's attackers were sharper in their attacks. In the 30th minute, they managed to double their lead, with midfielder Salem Al-Dawsari scoring the goal. The first half ended with a comfortable advantage for Jorge Jesus' team.

After the break, Al Nassr once again controlled the ball more, but Al-Hilal defended well and didn't allow their opponents to create much in attack. They held on to their 2-0 lead and were crowned the winners of the Riyadh Season Cup.

It's worth mentioning that the main trophy of this tournament was presented by WWE wrestler Mark William Calaway, better known as The Undertaker.

Riyadh Season Cup. Final

Al Nassr 0 - 2 Al-Hilal

Goals: 1-0 (17th minute) - Milinković-Savić, 2-0 (30th minute) - Al-Dawsari