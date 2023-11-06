The Ring has released an updated ranking of the finest pugilists

The esteemed boxing publication, The Ring, has unveiled its updated ranking of the pre-eminent pugilists, irrespective of weight class.

Leading this ranking is the invincible absolute champion in the super welterweight division, Terence Crawford. In the second position stands the Japanese pugilist, Naoya Inoue. Ukrainian super heavyweight, Oleksandr Usyk, secures the third position.

The top ten boxers according to The Ring are as follows:

Terence Crawford Naoya Inoue Oleksandr Usyk Saul Alvarez Dmitry Bivol Errol Spence Devin Haney Gervonta Davis Teofimo Lopez Vasiliy Lomachenko

Notably, the heavyweight luminaries such as Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Deontay Wilder did not make the cut into the top ten.