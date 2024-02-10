RU RU NG NG
The Return of Haaland: Highlights and all goals of Manchester City vs Everton - 2:0

Football news Today, 17:08
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
In the 24th round of the English Premier League, Manchester City hosted Everton at their home ground. The teams approached this match in different forms: City had nine consecutive wins under their belt, while Everton, on the contrary, had failed to win in six Premier League matches.

From the very beginning of the match, it was clear that only a miracle would help Everton secure even a single point. Guardiola's men attacked frequently, although they didn't create a huge number of goal-scoring opportunities.

The hero of the match was Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, the City sharpshooter. He scored a brace in the final quarter of the match, securing three points for his team. Interestingly, before this, Haaland hadn't scored since late November.

Manchester City - Everton - 2:0

Goals: Haaland, 71, 85

