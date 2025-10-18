The Real Sociedad B vs Huesca match will not take place as scheduled. The reason has been revealed

The match has been postponed to a later date

Huesca has submitted a request to the Royal Spanish Football Federation to postpone their Matchday 10 Segunda clash against Real Sociedad B, which was originally set for Saturday, October 18.

Official club sources have confirmed that the RFEF has agreed to the request and rescheduled the match for a later date. The reason for the postponement is a gastrointestinal virus that has affected almost the entire team, making it impossible for Huesca to field the minimum required squad. Following an assessment by the medical staff, it was determined that holding the match while ensuring all safety protocols would not be feasible.

COMUNICADO OFICIAL | El Juez de Competiciones Profesionales ha aceptado la solicitud de aplazamiento presentada por la SD Huesca y ha decidido suspender el partido ante la Real Sociedad B. — SD Huesca (@SDHuesca) October 18, 2025

Both teams now have until Wednesday, October 22, to agree on a new date for the fixture.