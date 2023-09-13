The Real Madrid leader told the secret of how he was able to get rid of permanent injuries

One of the key players of Real Madrid, Daniel Carvajal, spoke about what helps him to constantly be in action and avoid injuries.

According to the football player, giving up gluten helped him with this.

"I think it's all about the body and the mind, injuries don't just happen for one reason. Before the semi-finals and finals of the Champions League I got injured a lot. It happened twice in the final and twice in the semi-finals and the psychological factor can certainly play a role.

In 2021 I played 12 matches, one injury after another... It was a terrible period. After that, I completely eliminated gluten from my diet. I'm not intolerant, but it does cause inflammation. Everything has changed since then,” he said.

The Spaniard added that after changing his diet, he had only one injury, due to which he missed 10 days.

“I encourage people who are faced with this situation to try to find a solution because there are many ways to get out of this situation,” he said.