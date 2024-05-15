The Real Madrid goalkeeper believes he has become even stronger after his severe injury

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois believes he has become even stronger after returning from an injury that kept him sidelined until May.

"I feel very good. I understand there were doubts about how I would come back, but I knew I would come back even stronger. You're seeing the same Courtois. Or even a little better. Perhaps I needed a game like that, with a lot of shots on my goal. And that save from the left flank, I felt proud of that goalkeeping rescue. Now the team has a few days off, but I will continue to work with our goalkeeper coach to become even better," quoted the goalkeeper REAL MADRID FANS.

Recall that Courtois missed most of the current season due to two injuries: a cruciate ligament tear and a meniscus injury. In his absence, initially, Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga was the main goalkeeper, and later, the competition was won by Andriy Lunin.

After returning, Courtois played in 3 La Liga matches, in which he did not concede a single goal. And in the last game against Alaves, the Belgian made 10 saves.

