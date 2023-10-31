The president of Napoli was present in the club's dressing room during the match against Milan

Napoli's president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, entered the club's dressing room during the halftime break of the match against Milan, as reported by Corriere dello Sport.

After the first half, the team was trailing 0-2. In the second half, they staged a comeback and ended the match in a draw, scoring goals in the 50th and 63rd minutes. It is noted that De Laurentiis made this visit to motivate the players. He also had discussions with the head coach, Rudi Garcia, regarding tactics and potential substitutions.

Napoli played to a 2-2 draw in the match against Milan. Following this match, Milan remained in third place in the standings. The "Rossoneri" are trailing Juventus by one point and Inter by three points. Napoli is currently fifth in the league table after 10 rounds, with 18 points. Garcia's future in his coaching role was previously uncertain, but he continues to work with the team.

In the next round, Milan will host Udinese at home, while Napoli will travel to Salernitana.