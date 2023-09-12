RU RU NG NG
The president of La Liga said that the actions of Rubiales brought great damage to the reputation

The president of La Liga commented on the resignation of the head of the Spanish Football Federation, reports Mundo Deportivo.

Tebas said he doesn't want to talk much about the situation because he wants to hear Rubiales' interview first. Also, he did not appreciate his work, but he is sorry for the reputation that has been caused to Spanish football, because this is a very big and sensational news. However, he does not share Rubiales' values and his attitude towards La Liga. First of all, you need to preserve your reputation, because it can be expensive.

Also, the president of La Liga is not surprised by this situation and the behavior of Rubiales. There were also more serious things. He knew that one day something would happen. Orgies after work, inviting friends over for paella. There were things that cannot be called normal. They saw it, but did not attach importance to it. It had to happen sometime, and it happened. Tebas thought that Rubiales would get away with it because he takes things to extremes without thinking about the consequences that might arise.

Also, Tebas added that the 2030 World Cup may not take place in Spain because of this behavior of the president of the Football Federation. Uruguay and Argentina can seize the initiative.

