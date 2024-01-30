RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news The President of La Liga assessed the likelihood of Kylian Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid

The President of La Liga assessed the likelihood of Kylian Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid

Football news Today, 03:02
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
The President of La Liga assessed the likelihood of Kylian Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid the-sun.com

The President of La Liga, Javier Tebas, has disclosed the extent to which he evaluates the probability of Kylian Mbappe's potential transfer to Real Madrid in the upcoming summer.

"The likelihood of Mbappe making the move to Real Madrid is exceedingly high, exceeding the 50% mark. This is a personal estimation... It all hinges on Real Madrid, as they will make the final decision", – stated Tebas, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

Earlier reports indicated that Mbappe has made the decision to join Real Madrid and has scheduled a meeting with PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

It is also known that Mbappe intends to definitively resolve his future before the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 against Real Sociedad. This allows him to prepare for the Euro 2024 matches in a tranquil atmosphere.

In the current season, Mbappe has excelled with 28 goals and 6 assists in 27 matches across all competitions.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Paris Saint-Germain
Popular news
Ivory Coast wins in penalty shootout and advances to AFCON quarterfinals Football news Yesterday, 17:58 Ivory Coast wins in penalty shootout and advances to AFCON quarterfinals
Inter Miami played out a draw with Al-Hilal. Suarez and Messi scored a goal each Football news Yesterday, 15:09 Inter Miami played out a draw with Al-Hilal. Suarez and Messi scored a goal each
Cape Verde snatches a ticket to the AFCON quarterfinals in the last minutes Football news Yesterday, 13:58 Cape Verde snatches a ticket to the AFCON quarterfinals in the last minutes
Qatar wins a strong-willed victory over Palestine to reach the quarterfinals Football news Yesterday, 13:01 Qatar wins a strong-willed victory over Palestine to reach the quarterfinals
Barcelona's defender will miss Euro 2024 Football news Yesterday, 08:33 Barcelona's defender will miss Euro 2024
Daily Weekend. Xavi and Klopp depart, sixth division club rewrites football history Football news Yesterday, 07:08 Daily Weekend. Xavi and Klopp depart, sixth division club rewrites football history
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:02 The President of La Liga assessed the likelihood of Kylian Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid Football news Today, 02:34 Real Madrid has agreed a new contract with the club legend Hockey news Today, 01:45 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Basketball news Today, 01:29 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 18:01 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Yesterday, 17:58 Ivory Coast wins in penalty shootout and advances to AFCON quarterfinals Football news Yesterday, 17:18 Iran – Syria: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Yesterday, 16:59 Atlético loans defender, Juventus prepares for purchases. Transfer news for January 29 Football news Yesterday, 16:55 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Football news Yesterday, 16:47 Roma secures its second victory under the guidance of the new coach
Sport Predictions
Football Today Uzbekistan vs Thailand prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Besiktas vs Paris prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Mali vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Crvena Zvezda vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today ASVEL vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Bayern Munich vs Baskonia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Blackpool vs Bolton prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Olympiacos vs Alba Berlin prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Real Madrid vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024