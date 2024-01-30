The President of La Liga assessed the likelihood of Kylian Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid

The President of La Liga, Javier Tebas, has disclosed the extent to which he evaluates the probability of Kylian Mbappe's potential transfer to Real Madrid in the upcoming summer.

"The likelihood of Mbappe making the move to Real Madrid is exceedingly high, exceeding the 50% mark. This is a personal estimation... It all hinges on Real Madrid, as they will make the final decision", – stated Tebas, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

Earlier reports indicated that Mbappe has made the decision to join Real Madrid and has scheduled a meeting with PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

It is also known that Mbappe intends to definitively resolve his future before the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 against Real Sociedad. This allows him to prepare for the Euro 2024 matches in a tranquil atmosphere.

In the current season, Mbappe has excelled with 28 goals and 6 assists in 27 matches across all competitions.