The Premier League has announced the nominees for the best player and coach

On Thursday, October 5th, the Premier League announced the nominees for the best player and coach in September, as reported on Twitter.

The nominees for the best player are:

Julian Alvarez (Manchester City) - 2 goals and 2 assists, 3 wins and 1 loss in 4 matches.

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) - 3 goals, 2 wins, and 2 losses in 4 matches.

Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton) - 1 goal and 3 assists, 1 win, 1 draw, and 2 losses in 4 matches.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 2 goals and 2 assists, 3 wins and 1 loss in 4 matches.

Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) - 6 goals, 3 wins, and 1 draw in 4 matches.

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle) - 4 assists, 3 wins, and 1 loss in 4 matches.

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) - 4 goals and 1 assist, 3 wins, and 1 loss in 4 matches.

The nominees for the best head coach in September are:

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) - 3 wins, 1 loss in 4 matches, 4th place.

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) - 3 wins, 1 draw in 4 matches, 3rd place.

Eddie Howe (Newcastle) - 3 wins, 1 loss in 4 matches, 8th place.

Unai Emery (Aston Villa) - 3 wins, 1 loss in 4 matches, 5th place.

Angelos Postecoglou (Tottenham) - 3 wins, 1 draw in 4 matches, 2nd place.

Additionally, the Premier League has announced the nominees for the best goal scored in September.