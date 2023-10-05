The Premier League has announced the nominees for Goal of the Month. VIDEO

The Premier League has announced the nominees for the best goal of the month in September, with eight players contending for the award, as reported by the league on Twitter.

The following eight footballers are in the running for this award:

Duran (Aston Villa) in the match against Burnley.

Trossard (Arsenal) in the match against Everton.

Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest) in the match against Burnley.

Alvarez (Manchester City) in the match against Wolverhampton.

Andersen (Crystal Palace) in the match against Manchester United.

Almiron (Newcastle) in the match against Burnley.

Fernandes (Manchester United) in the match against Burnley.

Mejbri (Manchester United) in the match against Brighton.