RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news The Premier League has announced the nominees for Player of the Month. Who’s in contention for the award?

The Premier League has announced the nominees for Player of the Month. Who’s in contention for the award?

An eight-man shortlist has been revealed.
Football news Today, 09:24
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
The Premier League has announced the nominees for Player of the Month. Who’s in contention for the award? Getty

The new Premier League season kicked off in August, and three rounds of fixtures have already been played. Now it’s time to pick the standout performer of the past month.

Details: Eight players from different clubs are in the running. Liverpool have two representatives – Dominik Szoboszlai and newcomer Hugo Ekitike. Everton’s Jack Grealish is also on the list, along with Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori, Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, Chelsea forward João Pedro, and Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.

Fans have until 1:00 p.m. CET on Monday, September 8, to cast their votes.

The public vote will then be combined with the verdict of a panel of football experts to determine the winner, who will be announced on Friday, September 12.

Reminder: Following Szoboszlai’s stunning free-kick in the 83rd minute, Arne Slot’s men set a new club record for consecutive Premier League matches in which they have scored.

Related teams and leagues
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Tournament News
Ederson out! Donnarumma becomes Manchester City's new goalkeeper Football news 02 sep 2025, 05:05 Ederson replacement! Donnarumma becomes Manchester City's new goalkeeper
Official: Yoane Wissa joins Newcastle from Brentford Football news 01 sep 2025, 17:16 Official: Yoane Wissa joins Newcastle from Brentford
To partner with Woltemade! Newcastle to sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford Football news 01 sep 2025, 05:57 To partner with Woltemade! Newcastle to sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford
Making history. Liverpool sets club record in the Premier League Football news 31 aug 2025, 13:43 Making history. Liverpool sets club record in the Premier League
Another key player down! Saliba suffers injury early in Liverpool clash Football news 31 aug 2025, 11:47 Another key player down! Saliba suffers injury early in Liverpool clash
First goal for Brighton! James Milner sets an intriguing Premier League record Football news 31 aug 2025, 11:12 First goal for Brighton! James Milner sets an intriguing Premier League record
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores