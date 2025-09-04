The Premier League has announced the nominees for Player of the Month. Who’s in contention for the award?

An eight-man shortlist has been revealed.

The new Premier League season kicked off in August, and three rounds of fixtures have already been played. Now it’s time to pick the standout performer of the past month.

Details: Eight players from different clubs are in the running. Liverpool have two representatives – Dominik Szoboszlai and newcomer Hugo Ekitike. Everton’s Jack Grealish is also on the list, along with Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori, Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, Chelsea forward João Pedro, and Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.

Fans have until 1:00 p.m. CET on Monday, September 8, to cast their votes.

The public vote will then be combined with the verdict of a panel of football experts to determine the winner, who will be announced on Friday, September 12.

Reminder: Following Szoboszlai’s stunning free-kick in the 83rd minute, Arne Slot’s men set a new club record for consecutive Premier League matches in which they have scored.