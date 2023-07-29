The Premier League club is preparing a free transfer of the Shakhtar star

23-year-old Shakhtar Donetsk winger Tete continues to travel around European clubs.

Last season, or rather his second part, he spent in the English “Leicester” and it seems that he has established himself in this championship.

Following the results of the championship, Leicester, unexpectedly for many, flew out of the elite of English football, and Tete again formally returned to Shakhtar, although he is not there.

According to sources, Everton, who also fought for survival in the Premier League last season, is interested in the player's services.

The club from Liverpool considered the possibility of inviting the Brazilian footballer back in January, but then the Brazilian chose Leicester.

Now the “toffees” are again showing interest in the midfielder, and it is possible to sign him without paying compensation to the Ukrainian club.

Thanks to FIFA rules, known as Annex 7, Tete can suspend his contract with Shakhtar until the end of the 2023/24 season. With the Brazilian's contract expiring at the end of this year, that means Tete can decide his own career in the short term.