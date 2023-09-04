The police arrested the suspect in the attack on the legend of Manchester United

Police arrested a man suspected of attacking Manchester United legend Roy Keane, reports BBC Sport.

Police have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting Roy Keane. He was taken into custody, the investigation of this incident is ongoing. We will remind that the former defender of Manchester City Micah Richards and Man United legend Roy Keane worked on the coverage of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

Subsequently, a video appeared on the network where the legend of Manchester United Roy Keane and the former player of ManCity Mika Richards quarreled with an unknown man. Sky Sports said they understood an investigation was underway into an alleged attack on Roy Keane by a member of the public. The footage shows Micah Richards acting to defuse the situation.

Roy Keane himself commented on this incident quite briefly. He stated that it is the police's business to investigate such situations. The law enforcement officers said that they are dealing with this case. Also, Arsenal gave their comment, they emphasized that they know about the situation and are helping the police in the investigated cases.