The pivotal forward of Girona participated in a training session ahead of the matches against Real

The Ukrainian forward of Girona, Artem Dovbyk, is preparing for the match against Real Madrid.

LALIGA TV shared a photo on their social media platform X (formerly Twitter), indicating that the footballer has avoided injury and has commenced preparation against the "royal club."

It is worth recalling that Dovbyk missed Girona's match against Real Sociedad last weekend due to knee problems. It was reported that the forward had a meniscus issue and might not play for the remainder of the current season. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Ukrainian striker will be able to assist his team in the crucial match against Real on February 10.

Girona will be without Mitchell Sanchez, Daley Blind, and Yanhel Herrero in the battle against Real, as they, along with the head coach, will be suspended.

With 14 goals in the current campaign, the Ukrainian shares the top spot of La Liga's goalscorers with Jude Bellingham from Real and Borja Mayoral from Getafe. Heading into the match against Real, Girona approaches the contest as a team in pursuit. The Catalans trail the Royal club by two points.