The owner of Milan is prepared to invest approximately 100 million euros in summer transfers

Milan owner Gerry Cardinale has stated that the club plans to strengthen in the summer and is ready to allocate significant funds for this purpose.

"I want to win many trophies with this club. Milan has become the best investment of my life. The new stadium in San Donato will be the most modern in Europe. We are also investing 50-100 million euros in the summer transfer window," - Cardinale said in a comment to Corriere dello Sport.

It is worth noting that Milan is currently in third place in the Serie A table. The team is seven points ahead of their closest pursuer and continues to chase Juventus. Their next game will be today, as they face Monza away in the 25th round. It should be noted that a victory will allow Pioli's team to overtake Juventus and move into second place.