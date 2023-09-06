The nominees for the best young player award were announced
The nominees for the Kopa Trophy, which is awarded to the best young player under the age of 21, have been named, France Football reports.
The Kopa Trophy is an annual football award given since 2018 to the best young football player under the age of 21. The awarding ceremony takes place simultaneously with the Golden Ball ceremony.
France Football named the nominees for the 2023 Kopa Trophy:
- Jude Bellingham
- Gavi
- Jamal Musiala
- Eduardo Camavinga
- Pedri
- Xavi Simons
- Alejandro Balde
- Antonio Silva
- Rasmus Højlund
- Elye Wahi
The award is named after the French striker Raymond Kop, winner of the Golden Ball in 1958. Unlike the Golden Boy award, the Kop Trophy can be awarded to players who do not play in Europe.
