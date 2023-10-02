The Nice star spoke about how he almost became crippled due to an accident

Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo recalled a terrible story from his childhood. Once, as a result of an accident, he received serious injuries and could remain disabled.

According to the football player, after he was hit by a car, he spent several days in a coma.

“While I was going to judo class with my older sister, I was hit by a car. I was in a coma for several days. When I came to, I asked the surgeon if I could return to playing football. He replied: “ No".

Since I couldn't get to Barcelona, many people said that I failed. However, I have learned to work hard from my mistakes. I prefer my story to be this way, not so perfect.

When I moved to Nice, I felt confident and supported. I realized that I could finally prove myself and play my favorite football. I often communicate with Lilian Thuram, whom I respect very much,” he said in a commentary to RMC Sport.

Let us note that Todibo is now the leader of Nice and European giants are interested in him.