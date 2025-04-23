Stanley Cup 2025: schedule, results, and playoff bracket

The National Hockey League has finished the regular season and now it's time for the playoffs. There will be three games on Wednesday night, 24 April.

In the East, Washington will take on Montreal at home in the second game of the series, just as Los Angeles will play against Edmonton in the West. Also in that conference will be the third game of the series between Colorado and Dallas.

The Dailysports team has prepared the schedule, results, and playoff bracket for the 2025 Stanley Cup for you. Please note that all game start times are in Central European Time.

Gameday schedule

April 24

🕐 01:00 Washington – Montreal

🕐 03:30 Colorado – Dallas

🕐 04:00 Los Angeles – Edmonton

Eastern Conference. First round

Toronto – Ottawa – 2:0

04/21 Toronto – Ottawa 6:2

– Ottawa 6:2 04/23 Toronto – Ottawa 3:2

– Ottawa 3:2 04/25 Ottawa – Toronto

04/27 Ottawa – Toronto

Tampa Bay – Florida – 0:1

04/23 Tampa Bay – Florida 2:6

04/25 Tampa Bay – Florida

04/27 Florida – Tampa Bay

04/28 Florida – Tampa Bay

Washington – Montreal – 1:0

04/22 Washington – Montreal 3:2 OT

– Montreal 3:2 OT 04/24 Washington – Montreal

04/26 Montreal – Washington

04/28 Montreal – Washington

Carolina – New Jersey – 2:0

04/20 Carolina – New Jersey 4:1

04/23 Carolina – New Jersey 3:1

04/26 New Jersey – Carolina

04/27 New Jersey – Carolina

Western Conference. First round

Winnipeg – St. Louis – 1:0

04/20 Winnipeg – St. Louis 5:3

– St. Louis 5:3 04/22 Winnipeg – St. Louis 2:1

– St. Louis 2:1 04/25 St. Louis – Winnipeg

04/27 St. Louis – Winnipeg

Dallas – Colorado – 0:1

04/20 Dallas – Colorado 1:5

1:5 04/22 Dallas – Colorado 4:3 OT

– Colorado 4:3 OT 04/24 Colorado – Dallas

04/27 Colorado – Dallas

Vegas – Minnesota 1:1

04/21 Vegas – Minnesota 4:2

– Minnesota 4:2 04/23 Vegas – Minnesota 2:5

2:5 04/25 Minnesota – Vegas

04/26 Minnesota – Vegas

Los Angeles – Edmonton 0:0

04/22 Los Angeles – Edmonton 6:5

– Edmonton 6:5 04/24 Los Angeles – Edmonton

04/26 Edmonton – Los Angeles

04/28 Edmonton – Los Angeles

Stanley Cup 2025 playoffs: bracket

🏆 NHL standings

Eastern Conference standings

Table provided by Sofascore

Western Conference standings

Table provided by Sofascore

📅 Upcoming NHL games

April 25