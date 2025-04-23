Stanley Cup 2025: schedule, results, and playoff bracket
Hockey news Today, 09:13
Photo: NHL Media
The National Hockey League has finished the regular season and now it's time for the playoffs. There will be three games on Wednesday night, 24 April.
In the East, Washington will take on Montreal at home in the second game of the series, just as Los Angeles will play against Edmonton in the West. Also in that conference will be the third game of the series between Colorado and Dallas.
The Dailysports team has prepared the schedule, results, and playoff bracket for the 2025 Stanley Cup for you. Please note that all game start times are in Central European Time.
Gameday schedule
April 24
- 🕐 01:00 Washington – Montreal
- 🕐 03:30 Colorado – Dallas
- 🕐 04:00 Los Angeles – Edmonton
Eastern Conference. First round
Toronto – Ottawa – 2:0
- 04/21 Toronto – Ottawa 6:2
- 04/23 Toronto – Ottawa 3:2
- 04/25 Ottawa – Toronto
- 04/27 Ottawa – Toronto
Tampa Bay – Florida – 0:1
- 04/23 Tampa Bay – Florida 2:6
- 04/25 Tampa Bay – Florida
- 04/27 Florida – Tampa Bay
- 04/28 Florida – Tampa Bay
Washington – Montreal – 1:0
- 04/22 Washington – Montreal 3:2 OT
- 04/24 Washington – Montreal
- 04/26 Montreal – Washington
- 04/28 Montreal – Washington
Carolina – New Jersey – 2:0
- 04/20 Carolina – New Jersey 4:1
- 04/23 Carolina – New Jersey 3:1
- 04/26 New Jersey – Carolina
- 04/27 New Jersey – Carolina
Western Conference. First round
Winnipeg – St. Louis – 1:0
- 04/20 Winnipeg – St. Louis 5:3
- 04/22 Winnipeg – St. Louis 2:1
- 04/25 St. Louis – Winnipeg
- 04/27 St. Louis – Winnipeg
Dallas – Colorado – 0:1
- 04/20 Dallas – Colorado 1:5
- 04/22 Dallas – Colorado 4:3 OT
- 04/24 Colorado – Dallas
- 04/27 Colorado – Dallas
Vegas – Minnesota 1:1
- 04/21 Vegas – Minnesota 4:2
- 04/23 Vegas – Minnesota 2:5
- 04/25 Minnesota – Vegas
- 04/26 Minnesota – Vegas
Los Angeles – Edmonton 0:0
- 04/22 Los Angeles – Edmonton 6:5
- 04/24 Los Angeles – Edmonton
- 04/26 Edmonton – Los Angeles
- 04/28 Edmonton – Los Angeles
Stanley Cup 2025 playoffs: bracket
🏆 NHL standings
Eastern Conference standings
Western Conference standings
📅 Upcoming NHL games
April 25
- 🕐00:30 Tampa Bay - Florida
- 🕐1:00 Ottawa - Toronto
- 🕐3:00 Minnesota - Vegas
- 🕐3:30 St Louis - Winnipeg
