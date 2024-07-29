The NFL has introduced a new rule concerning coaches

The NFL has introduced changes to its rules for the upcoming season, specifically regarding coaches.

Kathy Yancey, NFL Vice President of Broadcasting Rights, Policy, and Compliance, announced that the league will now require head coaches to conduct live interviews during games in the 2024 season.

"This year, a new policy will come into effect requiring all teams to provide their head coach for a live interview during the game. Each team must make their head coach available: one interview in the first half and one in the second half. This applies to all teams and is available to all television partners," she stated.

While in-game interviews are not unusual for NFL broadcasts, the new rule will mean that coaches will no longer have the option to decline interviews with journalists.

Last season, the NFL generated approximately $13 billion in revenue. Each team will receive about $400 million.

It is worth noting that the NFL team Carolina Panthers will remain in Charlotte, as the city council allocated funds for stadium renovations. According to the plan, $800 million has been allocated for the stadium's refurbishment.