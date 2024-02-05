The NBA has named the head coaches who will lead the teams in the All-Star Game

RU RU NG NG
Basketball news Yesterday, 15:06
The National Basketball Association has named the coach who will lead the Western Conference team in the All-Star Game.

According to the organization, the head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chris Finch, will helm the team. His squad, along with Oklahoma, currently leads the Western Conference with a record of 35-15. This marks Finch's first time coaching a team in the All-Star Game. He becomes the second coach in Minnesota's history to lead in the All-Star Game; Flip Saunders achieved this in 2004.

Incidentally, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers and his staff will coach the Eastern Conference team during the All-Star Game. According to the rules, the coach of the team with the best record should lead the conference team. Currently, it is Boston, but Joe Mazzulla coached the East last year, so this right goes to the coach of the second-best team - Milwaukee.

As a reminder, the NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for the weekend of February 17-18 and will take place in Indianapolis.

