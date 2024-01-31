The NBA has fined a player from Minnesota for criticizing the referees

Minnesota Timberwolves player Anthony Edwards has been fined by the NBA for criticizing the referees.

According to NBA Communications, the basketball player is required to pay a $40,000 fine. The league specifically cites Edwards' comments after the game against Oklahoma, which ended with a score of 107-101 on January 29. During that post-game interview, the player stated that the referees performed very poorly, were terrible in his words. He added that they were playing five against eight at that time.

The following has been released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/maQJUb13iQ — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 31, 2024

Anthony Edwards is an American professional basketball player who plays in the National Basketball Association (NBA) for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He plays as a shooting guard. At the collegiate level, he played for the University of Georgia Bulldogs. He was selected as the first overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2020 NBA Draft.

This season, Edwards is averaging 25.9 points, 5.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds. Minnesota leads the Western Conference with 33 wins and 14 losses.