RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Basketball news The NBA has fined a player from Minnesota for criticizing the referees

The NBA has fined a player from Minnesota for criticizing the referees

Basketball news Today, 14:56
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The NBA has fined a player from Minnesota for criticizing the referees Photo: https://twitter.com/mnspnews

Minnesota Timberwolves player Anthony Edwards has been fined by the NBA for criticizing the referees.

According to NBA Communications, the basketball player is required to pay a $40,000 fine. The league specifically cites Edwards' comments after the game against Oklahoma, which ended with a score of 107-101 on January 29. During that post-game interview, the player stated that the referees performed very poorly, were terrible in his words. He added that they were playing five against eight at that time.

Anthony Edwards is an American professional basketball player who plays in the National Basketball Association (NBA) for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He plays as a shooting guard. At the collegiate level, he played for the University of Georgia Bulldogs. He was selected as the first overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2020 NBA Draft.

This season, Edwards is averaging 25.9 points, 5.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds. Minnesota leads the Western Conference with 33 wins and 14 losses.

Popular news
Jose Mourinho could return to Manchester United Football news Today, 12:58 Jose Mourinho could return to Manchester United
There will be no legendary meeting. Ronaldo will miss the match against Inter Miami Football news Today, 11:34 There will be no legendary meeting. Ronaldo will miss the match against Inter Miami
After losing to Messi FIFA The Best award Haaland pondered a move to Real Madrid Football news Today, 07:23 After losing to Messi FIFA The Best award Haaland pondered a move to Real Madrid
Mancini had to apologise for his behaviour during the penalty shootout against South Korea Football news Today, 07:02 Mancini had to apologise for his behaviour during the penalty shootout against South Korea
WATCH VIDEO. Arsenal defenders having a heated altercation after the full-time whistle Football news Today, 04:46 WATCH VIDEO. Arsenal defenders having a heated altercation after the full-time whistle
VIDEO. Neymar rudely responded to haters who wrote about his overweight Football news Today, 03:26 VIDEO. Neymar rudely responded to haters who wrote about his overweight
More news
Latest News
Basketball news Today, 15:03 EuroLeague, regular season: Schedule and Matchday Results, Standings Basketball news Today, 14:56 The NBA has fined a player from Minnesota for criticizing the referees Football news Today, 14:52 Roque's debut goal secured Barcelona's victory over Osasuna Football news Today, 14:09 Nigeria vs Angola: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 14:02 Iran defeated Syria in a penalty shootout and advanced to the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup Football news Today, 14:02 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results Football news Today, 13:46 The epidemic continues. Barcelona's leader got injured in the match against Osasuna Football news Today, 13:30 Fiorentina has bolstered its squad with an attacker from another Serie A club Football news Today, 12:58 Jose Mourinho could return to Manchester United Football news Today, 12:30 A Serie A club has acquired a midfielder from Marseille
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sporting Braga vs Chaves prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024 Tennis 01 feb 2024 Elena Ostapenko vs Klara Tauson prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024 Football 01 feb 2024 Al-Nasr vs Inter Miami prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024 Basketball 01 feb 2024 Baskonia vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024 Football 01 feb 2024 Sint-Truiden vs Gent prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024 Football 01 feb 2024 Mechelen vs Anderlecht prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024 Football 01 feb 2024 West Ham United vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024 Basketball 01 feb 2024 Real Madrid vs ASVEL Basket prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024 Football 01 feb 2024 Getafe vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on February 1st, 2024