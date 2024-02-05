The Manchester United defender has sustained an injury and will be sidelined for several weeks

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez will be sidelined for approximately eight weeks due to an injury, as reported on the club's website.

According to the Red Devils, the Argentine footballer sustained a medial collateral ligament injury in his knee. Martinez exited the pitch in the 71st minute during their 3-0 victory over West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday, February 4.

Under the management of Erik ten Hag, the team delivered a commendable performance today, securing a crucial victory. Rasmus Hojlund, celebrating his 21st birthday, and Alejandro Garnacho, with a brace to his name, were the key architects of their success.

With this triumph, the Red Devils switched places with their defeated opponent in the league table, now occupying the sixth position.

Recall that on July 17, 2022, Manchester United announced an agreement for Martinez's transfer. On July 27, 2022, the player signed a contract with the English club until 2027, with an option to extend for an additional year. The transfer fee amounted to £48.3 million but could rise to £56.7 million under certain conditions.