The Malian Football Federation announces a postponement of the competitions

The Malian Football Federation announced this Thursday, October 30, 2025, the postponement of several major events due to travel difficulties related to the fuel crisis affecting the country.

The Super Cup, initially scheduled for November 1, will now take place on November 16, 2025. At the same time, the start of the National Championship has been postponed to November 22, 2025. These adjustments aim to ensure optimal organization and allow clubs to reach their playing fields under better conditions.

The fuel crisis in Mali has significant repercussions on various sectors, including sports. FEMAFOOT has taken these difficulties into account to ensure that competitions run smoothly. Clubs, often facing logistical challenges, will thus be able to prepare under the best possible conditions.

Sports authorities hope these changes will revitalize football in Mali and give fans the opportunity to rally around their teams. The football community eagerly awaits the start of the season, which promises to be full of excitement.