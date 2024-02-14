The legendary midfielder of Real Madrid will depart from the team at the end of the season

Croatian midfielder Luka Modrić will leave the club after this season, as reported by Relovo.

It has been revealed that the Croatian footballer has decided not to extend his contract with the "royal club" and will leave Real Madrid after the conclusion of this season.

In 2012, the president of Spanish Real Madrid, Florentino Perez, became interested in Luka, and the club signed a five-year contract with him, with a transfer fee estimated at around £30 million. He made his debut for the "royal club" just two days after signing the contract, on August 29, 2012.

Overall, during his time at Real Madrid, he became La Liga champion three times, won the Copa del Rey twice, the Spanish Super Cup five times, the UEFA Champions League five times, the UEFA Super Cup four times, and the FIFA Club World Cup five times.

In the 2022-23 season, Luka Modrić served as the vice-captain of the team.