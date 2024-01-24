The legendary Mexican striker Chicharito has returned to his native club

The 35-year-old Mexican forward Chicharito has returned to his home country. The signing of the contract with the striker was announced by Guadalajara.

It is with this team that Javier Hernandez took his first steps in football.

For the last four seasons, the Mexican played for the Los Angeles Galaxy, leaving the club in January. In MLS, the forward played 75 matches and scored 37 goals.

Chicharito is most known for his performances with Manchester United from 2010 to 2014. While with the Red Devils, the striker scored 59 goals in 157 matches. At Old Trafford, the Mexican became a two-time champion of England. With United, the footballer fell just short of victory in the Champions League - in 2011, Alex Ferguson's team lost to Barcelona in the final match.

Additionally, the forward has played for Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham, and Sevilla. Chicharito is the all-time leading scorer for the Mexican national team with 52 goals.