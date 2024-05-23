RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Boxing News The legendary heavyweight revealed a very intriguing insider scoop

The legendary heavyweight revealed a very intriguing insider scoop

Boxing News Today, 13:36
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
The legendary heavyweight revealed a very intriguing insider scoop Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images

The legendary British heavyweight Derek Chisora has revealed that the newly crowned undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk plans to move down to cruiserweight.

"The buzz around the Usyk-Fury rematch is gone now that the undisputed title is settled.

I've heard some rumors and I'll start spreading them. Oleksandr Usyk is moving down to cruiserweight. For now, it's just rumors," Chisora told Seconds Out.

On May 18, Oleksandr Usyk won a split decision over Tyson Fury, claiming the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles, making him the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 25 years.

Chisora, meanwhile, has recently gotten a new opponent. The 40-year-old boxer will face Joe Joyce on July 27 in London. For the boxing veteran, this will be the 48th fight of his professional career.

Popular news
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Today, 12:50 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
A West Ham player is suspected of involvement in betting activities Football news Today, 11:55 A West Ham player is being accused of involvement in betting activities
The sixth-place team in Serie A may secure a spot in the UCL. What is required for this to happen? Football news Today, 02:37 The sixth-place team in Serie A may secure a spot in the UCL. What is required for this to happen?
It was a fantastic series. Bayer lost for the first time in 52 matches Football news Yesterday, 17:12 It was a fantastic series. Bayer lost for the first time in 52 matches
Atalanta have won a European Cup for the first time in history Football news Yesterday, 16:55 Atalanta have won a European Cup for the first time in history
Bayer's unbeaten streak is over! Atalanta are the winners of the Europa League Football news Yesterday, 16:54 Bayer's unbeaten streak is over! Atalanta are the winners of the Europa League
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:24 Record-breaking goalkeeper has signed a new contract with Manchester City Football news Today, 14:03 Juventus will continue their legal battles with Cristiano Ronaldo Motorsport News Today, 13:54 Monaco Grand Prix: date, time and where to watch the Formula 1 race Boxing News Today, 13:36 The legendary heavyweight revealed a very intriguing insider scoop Tennis news Today, 13:28 Novak Djokovic convincingly advances to the semifinals of the Geneva tournament Hockey news Today, 12:50 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Football news Today, 12:48 Vincent Kompany informed Burnley of his decision to take over Bayern Munich Boxing News Today, 12:21 A second test has confirmed it. Ryan Garcia used banned substances Football news Today, 12:07 Ten Hag has responded to whether the match against Man City will be his last as United coach Football news Today, 11:55 A West Ham player is being accused of involvement in betting activities
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cagliari vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football Today Waterford vs Drogheda United prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey Today Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 Balestier vs Tampines prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 LNZ Cherkassy vs Vorskla prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 Pharco vs Smouha prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 ENPPI vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 Alanyaspor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on May 24, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 Saint-Etienne vs Rodez prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 Derry City vs Sligo Rovers prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024