The legendary heavyweight revealed a very intriguing insider scoop

The legendary British heavyweight Derek Chisora has revealed that the newly crowned undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk plans to move down to cruiserweight.

"The buzz around the Usyk-Fury rematch is gone now that the undisputed title is settled. I've heard some rumors and I'll start spreading them. Oleksandr Usyk is moving down to cruiserweight. For now, it's just rumors," Chisora told Seconds Out.

On May 18, Oleksandr Usyk won a split decision over Tyson Fury, claiming the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles, making him the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 25 years.

Chisora, meanwhile, has recently gotten a new opponent. The 40-year-old boxer will face Joe Joyce on July 27 in London. For the boxing veteran, this will be the 48th fight of his professional career.