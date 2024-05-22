OFFICIALLY. Legendary British heavyweight will return to the ring against his compatriot

Experienced British heavyweight Derek Chisora will next fight against his compatriot Joe Joyce.

According to journalist Michael Benson, the British veterans will step into the ring on 27 July at the O2 Arena in London.

🥊 ANNOUNCED: Joe Joyce will face Derek Chisora in a heavyweight clash on July 27th at the O2 Arena in London. Dennis McCann vs Ionut Baluta rematch for the European super-bantamweight title, plus Aadam Hamed also on the card. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 22, 2024

Chisora, 40, had his last fight in August when he defeated Gerald Washington. For the boxing veteran, this will be the 48th fight of his professional career.

Joyce, 38, lost twice to Zhang Zhilei last year, but Joe returned to the ring in March this year with a win over Kash Ali.

Recall, on 18 May, Oleksandr Usyk defeated the Briton by split decision of judges and became the owner of the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts. The Ukrainian became the first absolute heavyweight champion in 25 years.