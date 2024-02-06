The legendary goalkeeper of Real Madrid has passed away at the age of 77

The Madrid football club Real has announced the passing of the remarkable goalkeeper of the team, Miguel Angel Gonzalez, or simply Miguel Angel.

He passed away at the age of 77. No information has been provided regarding the cause of death.

Miguel Angel wore the Real shirt for 18 seasons – from 1968 to 1986. During this time, he won two UEFA Cups, 8 Spanish league championships, 5 Spanish Cups, and one League Cup with the team. In the 1975/1976 season, Miguel Angel was awarded the Zamora Trophy.

Miguel Angel represented the Spanish national team 18 times. He was part of the Spanish team in two World Cups: in Argentina in 1978 and in Spain in 1982.

