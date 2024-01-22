RU RU NG NG KE KE
The all-time leading scorer of the Italian national team has passed away at the age of 79

The all-time leading scorer of the Italian national team has passed away at the age of 79

Football news Today, 14:51
Renowned former Italian national team footballer Luigi Riva has passed away at the age of 79.

The legendary forward suffered a heart attack, leading to his hospitalization on January 22. Despite initially stabilizing his condition, unfortunately, Luigi could not be saved. Shortly after what seemed to be an improvement, a relapse occurred, proving fatal for the Italian.

Luigi Riva is the all-time leading scorer for the Italian national team, having played 42 matches for the "Squadra Azzurra" and scoring 35 goals. He spent the majority of his club career at Cagliari (1963-1976) and also played for Legnano (1962-1963).

With the Italian national team, Luigi Riva won the gold medal at the 1968 European Championship and the silver medal at the 1970 World Cup. With Cagliari, he became the champion of Italy in the 1969/1970 season.

On January 8, 2024, the legendary German defender Franz Beckenbauer passed away.

