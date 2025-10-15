The legendary driver's nurse was raped at Schumacher's home. What happened?

A scandalous situation.

Michael Schumacher had an incredible career in Formula 1, but in 2013 he suffered an accident and is now undergoing treatment at his home. As it became known, a scandalous situation occurred there.

Details: According to The Sun, a rape occurred at the home of the legendary Formula 1 driver. The prosecutor's office reported that the unknown driver was a close friend of Schumacher's son, Mick, and raped the nurse while staying at the house, which is located in Switzerland.

The whole situation took place in 2019, but the police were notified three years later, in 2022. The trial may begin soon.

The prosecution claims that on the night of 23 November 2019, the nurse and the accused met in a billiard room. She was very tired, drank several vodka cocktails and felt ill.

Those present took her to a room and put her to bed. Shortly thereafter, the pilot allegedly returned to the room and raped her. According to the indictment, he is accused of having sexual intercourse with the nurse twice while she was unconscious.

The family of legendary driver Michael Schumacher is not involved in these allegations.

