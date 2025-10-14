ES ES FR FR
Controversial Premier League Referee David Coote Pleads Guilty in Court

He has confessed to the charges.
Football news Today, 09:31
A major scandal has erupted in the English Premier League involving referee David Coote, and the case has now reached the courtroom. However, it appears that a verdict may be delivered very soon.

Details: According to journalist Sam C, the former referee pleaded guilty at Nottingham Crown Court. David Coote admitted to creating an indecent image of a child.

Earlier reports indicated that the incident allegedly took place on January 2, 2020, and falls under Category A — the most serious classification for such offences.

Police representatives have confirmed that Coote has been officially charged with creating an indecent image of a child.

Reminder: This is not Coote’s first controversy. In June 2025, the Football Association charged him with an “aggravated breach” of regulations over comments he made about former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp.

Coote was also dismissed in December 2024 after a video surfaced on social media showing him making offensive remarks about Klopp. He received an eight-month suspension for those comments.

