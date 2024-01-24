The legendary Brazilian defender has shared his plans for the future

RU RU NG NG KE KE
The legendary Brazilian defender Thiago Silva of Chelsea has revealed his plans for the future, as reported by TalkSport.

In the summer of 2024, the 39-year-old footballer's contract with the "Blues" is set to expire. Judging from his comments, it is uncertain whether he will extend his agreement with Chelsea. After the match against Middlesbrough, the defender provided insights into his future.

"I have nothing planned for later. Nothing is planned here. I just want to enjoy. We know that my career is almost over, but it's not the end yet, so choose the right time. I can still maintain good performance.

My statistics are good. It gives me peace of mind to continue. The future belongs to God," stated the footballer.

Silva added that he wants to finish this season well, and beyond that, it will be seen.

It is worth recalling that on August 28, 2020, Silva joined Chelsea, signing a contract until the end of the 2020/21 season with an option to extend for another year. He extended his stay in London for four years. With the "Blues," the Brazilian won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

