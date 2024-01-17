The legendary African has been named Ligue 1 player of the month

Experienced Marseille striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been recognized as the best footballer of the past month in the French championship.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, UNFP Player of the Month 🇬🇦🏆 pic.twitter.com/td3eThmmHM — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) January 16, 2024 .

In December, the Gabonese forward scored 4 goals and provided 4 assists. He scored one goal against Rennes (2:0), contributed 1 goal and 2 assists against Lyon (3:0), netted a brace and provided 1 assist in the game against Lorient (4:2), and also delivered an assist in the match against Clermont (2:1).

This is Aubameyang's first individual award in Ligue 1. Before December, he had only scored 1 goal and provided 3 assists in the league. However, in the Europa League, the 34-year-old forward scored 5 goals in 5 games.

Aubameyang moved to Marseille last summer from Chelsea as a free agent. Prior to that, he played for Barcelona, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Lille, Monaco, Saint-Étienne, and Milan.