RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news The legendary African has been named Ligue 1 player of the month

The legendary African has been named Ligue 1 player of the month

Football news Today, 02:54
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
The legendary African has been named Ligue 1 player of the month Getty Images

Experienced Marseille striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been recognized as the best footballer of the past month in the French championship.

.

In December, the Gabonese forward scored 4 goals and provided 4 assists. He scored one goal against Rennes (2:0), contributed 1 goal and 2 assists against Lyon (3:0), netted a brace and provided 1 assist in the game against Lorient (4:2), and also delivered an assist in the match against Clermont (2:1).

This is Aubameyang's first individual award in Ligue 1. Before December, he had only scored 1 goal and provided 3 assists in the league. However, in the Europa League, the 34-year-old forward scored 5 goals in 5 games.

Aubameyang moved to Marseille last summer from Chelsea as a free agent. Prior to that, he played for Barcelona, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Lille, Monaco, Saint-Étienne, and Milan.

Related teams and leagues
Marseille Ligue 1 France
Popular news
Everton and Norwich emerged victorious over their opponents in the replay of the FA Cup Football news Today, 17:32 Everton and Norwich emerged victorious over their opponents in the replay of the FA Cup
Girona easily advanced in the Copa del Rey, defeating Rayo without any complications Football news Today, 17:25 Girona easily advanced in the Copa del Rey, defeating Rayo without any complications
Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 17:06 Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey
Chaos at the AFCON match. Zambia scores against DR Congo from 30 meters. PHOTO Football news Today, 16:19 Chaos at the AFCON match. Zambia scores against DR Congo from 30 meters. PHOTO
Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 14:42 Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel
Asian Cup. Qatar narrowly beat Tajikistan to secure a place in the play-offs Football news Today, 11:39 Asian Cup. Qatar narrowly beat Tajikistan to secure a place in the play-offs
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:32 Everton and Norwich emerged victorious over their opponents in the replay of the FA Cup Football news Today, 17:25 Girona easily advanced in the Copa del Rey, defeating Rayo without any complications Football news Today, 17:06 Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 17:06 EPL club needs Kimmich; Barcelona is in negotiations with Michel. Top transfer news for January 17 Football news Today, 17:01 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:57 AFCON. DR Congo and Zambia failed to determine the stronger side Basketball news Today, 16:51 The assistant of Golden State’s coach, Dejan Milojević, has passed away Football news Today, 16:19 Chaos at the AFCON match. Zambia scores against DR Congo from 30 meters. PHOTO Football news Today, 15:57 Several AS Roma players found themselves embroiled in a conflict with Mourinho Football news Today, 15:33 Brentford has officially announced the loan signing of a defender from Tottenham
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Tennis Today Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Basketball 18 jan 2024 Illawarra Hawks v Cairns Taipans prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Brisbane Roar v Macarthur prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Basketball 18 jan 2024 Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Ivory Coast vs Nigeria prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 by Oliver White Basketball 18 jan 2024 Virtus Bologna vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Unionistas vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Famalicão vs Braga prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Napoli vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on 18/01/2024